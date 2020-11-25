Northcoast Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Brady in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brady stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Brady has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 418,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,855 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $3,363,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.