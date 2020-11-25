Northern Shield Resources Inc. (NRN.V) (CVE:NRN) Shares Up 45.5%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (NRN.V) (CVE:NRN) was up 45.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,096,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 512,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About Northern Shield Resources Inc. (NRN.V) (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. The company principally explores for nickel, copper, gold, and platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Huckleberry property located in north of Schefferville; a 100% interest in the Idefix property situated in Labrador Trough, QuÃ©bec; and a 50% interest in the Shot Rock property located in Nova Scotia.

