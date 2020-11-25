Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 282.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.