OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.90

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 3128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
