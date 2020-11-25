OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.90

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 3128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

