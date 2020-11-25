Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.60.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.17. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. On average, analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 66.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

