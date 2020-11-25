Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.17. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

