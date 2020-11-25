Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.17. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
