Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.45

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 646300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $557.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 99,782 shares of company stock worth $386,605. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

