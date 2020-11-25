Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.95

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 125939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

