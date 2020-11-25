OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSIS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Shares of OSIS opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,177. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 207.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.