Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.08

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.08 and last traded at $63.92, with a volume of 623006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -257.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,849,806. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,954,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after acquiring an additional 318,464 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 216,746 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $9,234,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $8,381,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

