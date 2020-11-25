Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT Raised to $35.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $356.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.