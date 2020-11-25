PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNNT. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

PNNT stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 182,692 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

