Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) to Issue GBX 6.77 Dividend

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PNN stock opened at GBX 981.20 ($12.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 886 ($11.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82).
Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile
