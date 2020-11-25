Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFIS. BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

