Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of PM stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

