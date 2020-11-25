Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.
PM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.
Shares of PM stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
