Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.28

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 102955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

In other Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 88,004 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$25,521.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,891,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,768,535. Insiders bought a total of 473,000 shares of company stock worth $107,550 over the last three months.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

