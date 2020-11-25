Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aflac Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Aflac has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Aflac by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aflac by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aflac by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.