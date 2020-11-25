PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

