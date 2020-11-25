Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:PRU opened at $79.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

