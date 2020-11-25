Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
NYSE:PIM opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.91.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
