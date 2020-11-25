Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $13.93.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
