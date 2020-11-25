Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
PMO stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
