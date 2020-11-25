Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Old National Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Old National Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 156,313 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

