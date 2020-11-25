Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of NEO opened at $45.11 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,503.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

