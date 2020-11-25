Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) Cut by Zacks Investment Research

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MDNA opened at $3.79 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.