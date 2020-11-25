Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Chiasma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chiasma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiasma’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHMA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

CHMA opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $230.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chiasma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chiasma during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chiasma during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chiasma by 692.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

