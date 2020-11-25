QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Issues Earnings Results

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

QADA stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4,973.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91.

QADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

