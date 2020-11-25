QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $39,057.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.01057876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00224739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00107165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00178078 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.