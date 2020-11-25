Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $23.09 million and $3.23 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00347292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.99 or 0.03129512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

