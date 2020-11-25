QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Cap of $59.60 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $59.60 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00347863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.34 or 0.03143812 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,606,276,567 coins and its circulating supply is 9,106,276,566 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

