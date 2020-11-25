Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.20. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.