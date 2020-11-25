Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,674,020 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Radian Group worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Radian Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

