Raymond James Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Market Perform

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Shares of PK opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 792,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

