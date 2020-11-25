Raymond James Reiterates “C$3.25” Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

