Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.69.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

