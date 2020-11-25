Record plc (REC.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.15 (LON:REC)

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Record plc (REC.L) stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Record plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Get Record plc (REC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Record sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total value of £1,480,000 ($1,933,629.47).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Record plc (REC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record plc (REC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.