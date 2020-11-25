Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $338.63 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $338.63 million and $54.53 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, UEX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00347292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.99 or 0.03129512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, UEX, Huobi Global, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.