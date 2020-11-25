Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,918 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

