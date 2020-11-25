Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

RHI stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,952,000 after acquiring an additional 972,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 697,816 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,551,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

