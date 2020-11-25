Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.04

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.04 and last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 23015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

RME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

