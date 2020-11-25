Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROOT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

