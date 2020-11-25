Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

ROP opened at $418.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.55. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

