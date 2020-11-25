Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Sector Perform

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNNGY opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $60.40.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

