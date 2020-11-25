Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a report issued on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$101.47 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.20.

TSE RY opened at C$107.71 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total value of C$708,309.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$553,546.11. Insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock worth $2,285,910 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

