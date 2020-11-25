Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.91

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 21929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

