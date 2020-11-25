salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $260.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.87. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,111 shares of company stock valued at $141,900,417. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

