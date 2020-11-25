Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.34

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 26842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HSBC cut shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sandvik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

