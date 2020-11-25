Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) (CVE:SWA) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) (CVE:SWA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.34. Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65.

About Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. Its principal property is the South HoundÃ© project covering an area of approximately 790 square kilometers located in south-west Burkina Faso. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in mineral properties covering an area of approximately 3,000 square kilometers located principally within the southern HoundÃ© and Banfora Greenstone Belts, in south-west Burkina Faso.

