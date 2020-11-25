Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €4.70 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €4.70 ($5.53) target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.77 ($7.97).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.78 ($7.98) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

