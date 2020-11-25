Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

NYSE:SALT opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

